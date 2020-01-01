Ingles Markets Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 775 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 962% compared to the average volume of 73 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IMKTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 59,330 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 887,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 356,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 273,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 49,312 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.36. Ingles Markets has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $49.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ingles Markets Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Ingles Markets Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Gentex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Gentex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Enable Midstream Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Enable Midstream Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Rexnord
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Rexnord
Sterlite Industries India Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.78
Sterlite Industries India Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.78
JetBlue Airways Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.41
JetBlue Airways Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.41


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report