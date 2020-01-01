Ingles Markets Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 775 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 962% compared to the average volume of 73 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IMKTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 59,330 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 887,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 356,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 273,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 49,312 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.36. Ingles Markets has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $49.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

