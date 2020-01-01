Gentex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 500 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 733% compared to the typical volume of 60 put options.

GNTX stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.61.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $264,533.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,857.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Gentex by 40.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Gentex by 87.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

