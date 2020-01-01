Enable Midstream Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 451 put options on the company. This is an increase of 720% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, Director Sean Trauschke purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 846,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 226,268 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 456,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 181,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 794,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 30,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,336,000. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENBL opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.64 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

