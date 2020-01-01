Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,000 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,900% compared to the average daily volume of 50 put options.

RXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NYSE RXN opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexnord news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 71,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,355.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $87,780.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,664.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,156 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

