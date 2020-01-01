Sterlite Industries India (NYSE:SLT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.78

Shares of Sterlite Industries India Limited (NYSE:SLT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.78 and traded as high as $28.03. Sterlite Industries India shares last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 724 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Sterlite Industries (India) Limited (Sterlite) is a non-ferrous metals and mining company. The Company operates in three segments: Copper, Phosphoric Acid and other business segment. Copper consists of manufacturing of copper cathode, continuous cast copper rod, anode slime and dore. The other business segment consists of Aluminium Foils.

