JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.41

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.41 and traded as high as $18.90. JetBlue Airways shares last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 149,276 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,691.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $34,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,810 shares of company stock valued at $240,332. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 130.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 63.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 124.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

