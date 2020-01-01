Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.51

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.51 and traded as high as $41.21. Nordstrom shares last traded at $40.84, with a volume of 84,649 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. UBS Group cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 41.69%.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,144.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $3,185,849.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,605,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,136 shares of company stock worth $4,013,900. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 60.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

