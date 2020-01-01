American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.56

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.56 and traded as high as $10.88. American Axle & Manufact. shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 51,917 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufact. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.20.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 4,976.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.