Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.65

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.65 and traded as low as $3.63. Red Lion Hotels shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 93,960 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Red Lion Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 15.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Red Lion Hotels Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 537,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,412,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 284,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 84,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Red Lion Hotels by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Red Lion Hotels by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 373,398 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Red Lion Hotels by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 145,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Red Lion Hotels by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after buying an additional 17,268 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

