Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.45

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.45 and traded as low as $8.82. Cameco shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 98,446 shares changing hands.

CCJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC set a $13.00 price objective on Cameco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 183.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1,130.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 44.3% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

