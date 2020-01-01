Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.06

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.06 and traded as low as $53.46. Molson Coors Brewing shares last traded at $53.82, with a volume of 974,354 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.03.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,758,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 4.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 293,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

