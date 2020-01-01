Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.35

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.35 and traded as low as $15.30. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 1,703 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0588 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 28.8% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 287,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 64,134 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 79.3% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 50,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 22,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 28.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

