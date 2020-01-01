Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.83

Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.83 and traded as low as $39.33. Amc Networks shares last traded at $39.55, with a volume of 21,992 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Amc Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amc Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.85.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $718.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.61 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 106.13% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Amc Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 152.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 92.3% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 29.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

