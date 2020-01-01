Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.55

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.55 and traded as low as $16.07. Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 3,256 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

