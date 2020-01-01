Realty Income (NYSE:O) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.30

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.30 and traded as low as $72.98. Realty Income shares last traded at $73.06, with a volume of 919,936 shares trading hands.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research upped their price target on Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,385,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,475,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after acquiring an additional 732,888 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,466,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,055,000 after acquiring an additional 268,914 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 437.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,287 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

