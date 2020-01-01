UGI (NYSE:UGI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.53

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.53 and traded as low as $44.46. UGI shares last traded at $44.60, with a volume of 43,099 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UGI. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Get UGI alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). UGI had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

In related news, EVP Roger Perreault purchased 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $100,054.65. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,668.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 93,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $3,981,692.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 343,731 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,692.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in UGI by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 162,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in UGI by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in UGI by 1,082.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 248,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in UGI by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 571,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,752,000 after purchasing an additional 50,632 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.