Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.95

Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.95 and traded as low as $8.40. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 501 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $15.59 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Adam K. Peterson bought 15,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $141,267.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp bought 20,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $196,106.40. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nicholas Financial stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.24% of Nicholas Financial worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

