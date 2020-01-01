Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $0.77. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 31,656 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on PTN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Palatin Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Palatin Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 581,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 144,731 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 594.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the third quarter worth $422,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 18.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,271,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after buying an additional 2,233,176 shares during the last quarter.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

