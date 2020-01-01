Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.40

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.40 and traded as low as $17.52. Coherus Biosciences shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 52,266 shares trading hands.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $46,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $60,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 843,318 shares of company stock valued at $15,197,935 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sterlite Industries India Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.78
Sterlite Industries India Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.78
JetBlue Airways Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.41
JetBlue Airways Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.41
Nordstrom Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.51
Nordstrom Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.51
American Axle & Manufact. Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.56
American Axle & Manufact. Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.56
Red Lion Hotels Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.65
Red Lion Hotels Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.65
Cameco Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.45
Cameco Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.45


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report