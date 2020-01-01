Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.40

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.40 and traded as low as $17.52. Coherus Biosciences shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 52,266 shares trading hands.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $46,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $60,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 843,318 shares of company stock valued at $15,197,935 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

