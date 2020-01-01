Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.86

Shares of Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.86 and traded as low as $2.50. Autoweb shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 902 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUTO. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 49.28% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Autoweb Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Autoweb by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Autoweb by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Autoweb by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoweb Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

