Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.06

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.06 and traded as low as $26.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 40,173 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEB. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $423.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.61 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 351,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 799,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after buying an additional 167,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 778.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 668,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,835,000 after buying an additional 128,241 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

