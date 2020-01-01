UNUS SED LEO Reaches Market Cap of $815.94 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00011349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $815.94 million and $7.74 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00583222 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010984 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 411.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

