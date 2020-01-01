Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Reaches $0.0109 on Top Exchanges

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and LATOKEN. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $471,430.00 and approximately $38,569.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00190896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.01368248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00122306 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

