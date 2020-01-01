Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.0274 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $3.78 million and $21,043.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00190896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.01368248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00122306 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain's genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 137,999,698 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain's official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

