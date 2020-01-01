ZB (ZB) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $216.73 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. ZB has a market cap of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. In the last seven days, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00190896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.01368248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00122306 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZB

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . The official website for ZB is www.zb.com

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

