BitTube (TUBE) Price Hits $0.0101 on Major Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $7,894.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, BitTube has traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00627493 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003954 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001668 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 225,413,326 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TUBEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.