Friendz (FDZ) Market Capitalization Hits $959,135.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Friendz has a market cap of $959,135.00 and $51,395.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Friendz token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BitMart, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00190896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.01368248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00122306 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Friendz’s launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,762,558 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

Friendz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitMart, Mercatox, DragonEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

