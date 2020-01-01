Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $25.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Apollo Medical an industry rank of 150 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

AMEH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Sim purchased 5,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 12,100 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $215,017.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 295,459 shares of company stock worth $5,277,628. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 326,304 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $18.41 on Friday. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $644.81 million, a P/E ratio of 63.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

