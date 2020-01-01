Particl Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Particl has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $16,899.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00007700 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, Particl has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000943 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000266 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000199 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bit-Z and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

