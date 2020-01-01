Brokerages Anticipate Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $27.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Graham an industry rank of 184 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $34,931.39. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 73,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

GHM stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. Graham has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $217.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 million. Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

