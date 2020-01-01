Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $22.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Consol Energy an industry rank of 210 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consol Energy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Consol Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of CEIX opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $374.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.02. Consol Energy has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $38.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $301.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.95 million. Consol Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consol Energy will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Consol Energy news, Director John T. Mills acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Consol Energy by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 759,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,219,000 after acquiring an additional 274,455 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 45.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 189,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 142,932 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Consol Energy by 13,877.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 116,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consol Energy by 32.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 102,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

