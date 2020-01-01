Brokerages Expect LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Post $0.37 EPS

Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned LCNB an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB has been the topic of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 15th.

In other LCNB news, EVP John F. Smiley sold 1,416 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $25,601.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,412.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,029 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $74,778.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,488 shares of company stock valued at $301,794. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LCNB by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 211,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 27.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 586,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 125,916 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the third quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCNB opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $252.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90. LCNB has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LCNB (LCNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.