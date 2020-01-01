$2.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. First Solar posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 451%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.41 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cfra downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $83.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $482,962.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,151.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,809. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Solar by 26.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,820 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth $3,370,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

