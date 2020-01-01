Zacks: Analysts Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.05). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACB shares. Pi Financial set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.40 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.81.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $768,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 56.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,609,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after acquiring an additional 946,887 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 98.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 727,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 360,390 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares during the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

