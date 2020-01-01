$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gain Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Gain Capital posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gain Capital will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gain Capital.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Gain Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gain Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $5.00 target price on Gain Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Gain Capital during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Gain Capital stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. Gain Capital has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

