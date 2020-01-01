Analysts Set Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) PT at C$21.31

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.31.

ERO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

ERO stock opened at C$23.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.67. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$9.45 and a 12 month high of C$25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 36.89.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ero Copper news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$50,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,612,500.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.