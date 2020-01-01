Extremely Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Macy’s (NYSE:M) Share Price

Media stories about Macy’s (NYSE:M) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Macy’s earned a news impact score of -4.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Macy’s’ score:

Shares of M stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on M. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

