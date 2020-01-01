COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.40

Headlines about COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) have been trending neutral on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR earned a news sentiment score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms recently commented on CCLAY. Macquarie upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

OTCMKTS:CCLAY opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.69. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

