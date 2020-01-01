AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (DMDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3247 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.13 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

