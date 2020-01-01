ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on February 3rd

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $908.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.98. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $50.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. Research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNOB. Stephens initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.