Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.32

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.32 and traded as high as $42.97. Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares last traded at $42.49, with a volume of 10,303 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWM. ValuEngine lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Sidoti began coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter worth about $734,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.9% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.