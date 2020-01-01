Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2036 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of IVAL stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34.

