Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on January 6th

Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2484 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.47.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.