Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $146.96

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $146.96 and traded as high as $166.97. Coherent shares last traded at $165.90, with a volume of 5,475 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

Get Coherent alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.80 and a 200 day moving average of $147.85.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Coherent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $236,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Coherent by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Coherent by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Coherent by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.