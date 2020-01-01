Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:EASI) Announces $0.07 Semi-annual Dividend

Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:EASI) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0709 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA EASI opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17.

