Amplify CrowdBureau Peer-to-Peer Lending & Crowdfunding ETF (NYSEARCA:LEND) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.98

Amplify CrowdBureau Peer-to-Peer Lending & Crowdfunding ETF (NYSEARCA:LEND) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.9809 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LEND opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. Amplify CrowdBureau Peer-to-Peer Lending & Crowdfunding ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86.

