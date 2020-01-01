Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.35

Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3528 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

BATT opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

