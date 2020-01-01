CRH (NYSE:CRH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.75

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.75 and traded as high as $40.54. CRH shares last traded at $40.04, with a volume of 85,554 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 25.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CRH during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CRH by 79.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares in the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CRH Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.75
CRH Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.75
Badger Meter Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.69
Badger Meter Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.69
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.30
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.30
Photronics Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.74
Photronics Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.74
Noah Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.27
Noah Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.27
Diebold Nixdorf Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.21
Diebold Nixdorf Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.21


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report