CRH (NYSE:CRH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.75

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.75 and traded as high as $40.54. CRH shares last traded at $40.04, with a volume of 85,554 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 25.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CRH during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CRH by 79.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares in the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

