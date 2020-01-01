Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.69

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.69 and traded as high as $66.34. Badger Meter shares last traded at $65.37, with a volume of 7,173 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Badger Meter’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 48.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 2,426.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 761.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

