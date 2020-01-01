VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.30

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.30 and traded as high as $49.62. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $49.62, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 9.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 67.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

